Motorcyclist convicted in roadside attack on Michigan state trooper

NILES, Mich. (AP) — A 21-year-old Indiana man has been convicted in an attack on a Michigan State Police trooper.

WNDU-TV reports a jury in Berrien County, Michigan, returned the verdict Thursday for Michael Barber of Mishawaka. He faces sentencing in June for assault, attempting to disarm a police officer and other charges.

>>WATCH: Dashcam video shows roadside attack on MSP trooper

Defense lawyer Scott Sanford noted Barber wasn’t convicted of attempted murder, calling that “a victory for us.”

Police say Trooper Garry Guild was chasing a stolen motorcycle on Feb. 20 in Berrien County near the Indiana state line. Barber charged Guild after crashing the motorcycle. Police say his half brother 19-year-old Travis Wise, of Middlebury, Indiana, then pulled up and joined in attacking Guild.

Two drivers stopped the men, allowing the officer to arrest his attackers. Wise is awaiting trial.

