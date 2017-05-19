Rangers beat Tigers, extend winning streak to 10 games

DETROIT (AP) — Mike Napoli and Joey Gallo hit homers, giving the Texas Rangers enough offense to help them hold on for a 5-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night, their 10th straight victory.

Nick Martinez (1-2) gave up one unearned run and four hits over five innings, ending an 11-start winless streak that dated to Aug. 5, 2015. Matt Bush earned his fifth save in six chances, but it didn’t come easy. He struck out Alex Avila with runners on the corners and two outs after shortstop Elvis Andrus’ throwing error allowed the Tigers to pull within two runs.

Daniel Norris (2-3) allowed five runs and seven hits while striking out eight over 5 2-3 innings. He has won only one of his last six starts.

Even though the Rangers have baseball’s longest winning streak of the season, they haven’t made up much ground behind the AL West-leading Houston Astros. Texas manager Jeff Banister insisted he doesn’t pay much attention to the standings because it is too early in the season.

Norris had a rough night and Texas took advantage.

He hit Shin-Soo Choo to load the bases in the third and walked Andrus to force a run home in the two-run inning.

Norris fell behind Napoli in the fourth and he sent a 2-0 pitch over the wall in left field for his ninth home run. Norris also threw two balls without a strike against Gallo before he sent a line drive deep into the seats in right field for a two-run shot that put the Rangers up 5-2 in the sixth inning.

Detroit, without Miguel Cabrera and Victor Martinez, struggled at the plate with only one run in the fourth, sixth and ninth innings.

Andrew Romine’s single and James McCann’s sacrifice fly scored the first two runs and the third came on J.D. Martinez’s infield single and Andrus’ wide throw.

Martinez missed his first game on the paternity list and Cabrera sat out a third straight game with an oblique strain.

SLUGGER’S SNACK

Cabrera unveiled a new business venture, Miggy Foods. The first product is Bitbits, a small ball-shaped candy that comes in a variety of flavors, including strawberry cheesecake. A candy bar is expected to hit the market within the next six months.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: Cabrera, who said he is feeling better, said he may play Saturday or Sunday.

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP A.J. Griffin (4-0) starts, aiming for his fifth win in six starts.

Tigers: RHP Justin Verlander (3-3) will be on the mound, trying to avoid losing consecutive outings for the second time this season.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

