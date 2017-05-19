Rube Goldberg’s work on display at GRAM

[faceboo_like_button]

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Art Museum is presenting its newest exhibit, “The Art of Rube Goldberg,” to members Friday night.

In the early 1900s, Rube Goldberg became one of the highest-paid cartoonists in America. His work was syndicated across the country. But many are most familiar with Rube Goldberg machines made famous by his invention cartoons.

The exhibit features not only the artist’s original works but also Rube Goldberg machines created by fourth graders from Ottawa County — a big part of how this exhibit is interactive and a draw for all ages.

“It’s very important for the workforce in the future to be able to understand the complexities of the world, to understand action and reaction and to be creative. Our mission is to connect people through art, creativity and design. This is a great platform for this to happen,” GRAM Director and CEO Dana Friis-Hansen said.

“The Art of Rube Goldberg” opens to the public Saturday and will be on display until Aug. 27.

