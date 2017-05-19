Skin Cancer reconstruction with Holland Hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our faces are usually one of the first things people notice about us, so skin defects and wounds can be problematic. In studio, we had Doctor Nathan Salinas from Lakeshore Health Partners here to talk about how people can come up with a treatment plan.

The facial skin is more than just a covering. We communicate with our facial expressions. We protect our eyes with our eyelids. We breathe through our noses. We talk and eat with our mouths. We listen with our ears. Skin defects or wounds are more noticeable and problematic on the face than anywhere else on the body.

Facial wounds after cancer removal can be devastating, or they may appear relatively minor. Regardless, any change to our facial skin can affect the form and function which we depend upon every day.

Reconstruction of facial wounds, created by cancer removal, is a critical part of cancer care and should be considered at the beginning of any cancer care treatment plan.

