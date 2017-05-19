Summer concerts and Memorial Day fun at Soaring Eagle Casino and Hotel

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Soaring Eagle Waterpark is getting ready to celebrate its anniversary, with special events Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20. And don’t forget to make your reservations for the Memorial Day weekend! They have a 3-day event planned for guests including patriotic crafts, story time, and movie time. Plus, who doesn’t love the fun of the otter’s run – the longest slide at the waterpark?

BONUS! Ask about Soaring Eagle’s business travelers’ special!

Upcoming shows

Santana with special guest Ann Wilson of Heart – August 8th

Kelly with special guests Ashanti and June’s Diary

Creedence Clearwater Revisited with Three Dog Night – July 2nd

Jason Aldean – June 1

Soaring Eagle Campground

It’s also time to start making reservations for the Soaring Eagle Campground – the Hideaway RV Park.

There is free shuttle service between the RV Park and the waterpark, gold course as well as the casino and hotel. This park includes 67 RV lots, each with water, sewer, and electricity hook-ups, concrete pads, fire pits, picnic tables, and free Wi-Fi access.

The park is situated on a 42-acre lake that is perfect for water activities and fishing. Plus, visitors can enjoy a clubhouse, walking trails, convenient laundry facilities, and a playground. Access to the Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel’s pool, steam shower, hot tub, sauna, fitness center, Nbakade Restaurant, and Cyber Quest arcade is also available (indoor waterpark admission not included).

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

