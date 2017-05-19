Teen charged in deadly MSP chase going to trial

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A teen accused of leading Michigan State Police on a chase that ended in a deadly crash in Kentwood is heading to trial.

On Friday, a judge bound over 17-year-old Alejandro “Alex” Benito Torrez to circuit court on two counts of second-degree murder in the March 11 crash that killed his cousin, 15-year-old David Torrez, and another driver, Calvin College student Tara Oskam.

Torrez, who was wheeled into the courtroom, didn’t show much emotion throughout the preliminary hearing but shake his head as the prosecutor recapped the events from the night of the crash, including that Torrez had traces of alcohol and marijuana in his system.

MSP said a trooper tried to pull over Torrez for speeding on US-131, but he continued on to 52nd Street. State records show Torrez didn’t have a legal license and was driving his mother’s car.

The chase spanned about six miles and lasted about five minutes before the fiery crash on 52nd and Broadmoor Avenue in Kentwood.

During the preliminary hearing Friday, the prosecution showed police dashcam video and photos of the chase and deadly crash.

Among the people who testified for the prosecution Friday was MSP traffic crash reconstruction specialist Sgt. Jim Campbell. He told the court that Torrez was traveling well over 100 mphs when he crashed.

The judge held Torrez’s bond at $1 million based on Friday’s testimony.

