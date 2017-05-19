Win tickets to the 2017 Parade of Homes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Spring is an exciting time for home builders and home owners in West Michigan The Spring Parade of Homes starts on Friday, May 26 through June 10.

The annual Spring Parade of Homes is presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater Grand Rapids and sponsored by Lake Michigan Credit Union. It provides inspiration for potential home buyers or those looking to remodel. This year’s parade features a record 72 homes that showcase the work of 56 builders.

Click below to enter to win 4 tickets

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

