WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 1,000 Consumers Energy customers are without power Saturday.

Consumers Energy told 24 Hour News 8 that the outage happened shortly before 6 p.m. and affects 1,037 customers.

The company said crews are out investigating the cause of the outage. According to the outage map, power is expected to be back on around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Consumers Energy tells customers to check their outage map for the latest information on the power outage.

