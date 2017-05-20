3-vehicle crash sends car into Wyoming apartment

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The second floor of an apartment building was damaged following a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.
The crash happened around 1 p.m. on US-131 north of 28th Street in Wyoming.
Michigan State Police told 24 Hour News 8 a car involved in the three-vehicle crash left the highway, went up an embankment and became airborne.
When the car was in the air, police say it hit a parked car and tumbled into the apartment building, located at 2614 Charlesgate Avenue SW.
Police said no one was injured in the incident.