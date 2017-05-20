Battle Creek man in jail after high speed, drunk driving chase

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A 20-year-old Battle Creek man is in jail after leading police on a high speed chase while driving drunk.

It happened early Saturday morning just after 3 a.m.

According to a release from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to stop the vehicle in the area of Dickman Road and Forest Street on an number of driving violations.

As the deputy turned around to pull the vehicle over it sped away, reaching speeds of about 100 mph.

Police say when the vehicle turned from Dickman Road onto SW Capital Avenue the deputy lost sight of it.

Several officers from the Battle Creek Police Department were called out to help track down the vehicle.

Around 3:25 a.m. the vehicle was found crashed into a building in the area of Riverside Drive and Dickman Road.

Police searched the area and found the driver walking nearby.

The driver was brought to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital for minor injuries and has since been lodged in the Calhoun County Jail.

He is being held on pending charges of operating while intoxicated (OWI), fleeing and eluding, and leaving the scene of an accident.

