Girls on the Run 5K teaches confidence, endurance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Elementary-aged girls took over Calder Plaza Saturday for the Girls on the Run 5K of Kent and Muskegon Counties.

More than 2,000 girls, along with their coaches and some parents, ran through downtown Grand Rapids.

They wore their smiles, colorful outfits and the number “1” as each took part in festivities meant to boost their confidence.

The girls train for weeks leading up to the race, learning some important life lessons along the way.

“How to believe in each other and we learned how to be confident in other kids,” sisters Claire and Kate Crabbe told 24 Hour News 8.

“The coaches taught us that we can do anything,” Claire added.

Among the boisterous crowds were hundreds of proud parents cheering on their daughters.

“You’ve got the social part of it, you’ve got the physical part of it, so I think it’s very important for girls to do this kind of thing to build up confidence,” parent Steve Stratton told 24 Hour News 8. His daughter, Julia, ran the 5K for the first time.

According to the group’s Facebook page, 143 teams from Kent County and 40 teams from Muskegon County participated.

