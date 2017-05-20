GRPD: Man shot after possible Craigslist deal gone wrong

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities are investigating a shooting after what may have been a Craigslist deal gone wrong.

Dispatch was called at 11:06 a.m. to the 2000 block of Francis Avenue SE.

A lieutenant with the Grand Rapids Police Department says a man was found shot in the leg.

He was taken to Mercy Health Saint Mary’s Campus by Life EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

Now police are searching for the man who shot him.

Authorities are not releasing any more details on a suspect description at this time as they work to get more information confirmed.

A 24 Hour News 8 crew on scene watched as a black BMW car was towed from the scene. It’s unclear how that vehicle is connected to this case.

Police say they are investigating reports that the shooting stemmed from a Craigslist exchange.

Anyone with additional information in this case is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.1300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

This is a developing story.

Check back here for updates as we learn more details in this investigation.

