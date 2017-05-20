GRPD: Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are searching for the driver who injured a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night.

It happened just before 9 p.m. near the intersection Kalamazoo Avenue and Johnston Street, according to Grand Rapids police.

The victim may have suffered a broken leg, according to authorities. Police didn’t release any suspect information.

Authorities are rerouting traffic while they investigate the crash. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

This is a developing story. 24 Hour News 8 has a crew heading to the scene. Check back with woodtv.com for the latest information.



Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

