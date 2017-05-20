Photos: Pippa Middleton marries at almost-royal event

ENGLEFIELD, England (AP) — Pippa Middleton, radiant in a custom-made gown, married a wealthy financier Saturday with members of Britain’s royal family, including her sister, looking on.
She and hedge fund manager James Matthews married at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield, west of London.
The wedding party included 3-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte. Both are the children of the Duchess of Cambridge, Pippa’s sister.
Prince William and Prince Harry arrived together wearing formal suits.
Middleton came to the church accompanied by her father Michael in a vintage convertible. She wore a custom wedding gown designed by Giles Deacon, a long veil by prominent hat-maker Stephen Jones, and a tiara. Father and daughter had a quiet moment together before entering the church.
After the ceremony, a lavish private reception is being held at the bride’s parents’ estate in nearby Bucklebury.
The bride’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, have had an elaborate glass marquee built on the grounds of their estate for the reception.
The airspace above both villages has been closed to prevent intrusive press crews from flying overhead or launching drones to get video footage.
There is some speculation that Harry will bring his American girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, to the reception.