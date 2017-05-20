Photos: Pippa Middleton marries at almost-royal event

A view of St Mark's Church, after the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews, in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)

Britain's Kate the Duchess of Cambridge, watches as her sister Pippa Middleton and father Michael arrive for her wedding to James Matthews, at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, England, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the younger sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is to marry hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte are in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)

Pippa Middleton and father Michael arrive for her wedding to James Matthews, at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, England, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the younger sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is to marry hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte are in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)

Michael Middleton, left, stands with his daughter Pippa Middleton, as they arrive for her wedding to James Matthews, at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, England, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the younger sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is to marry hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte are in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)

Pippa Middleton arrives with her father Michael Middleton for her wedding to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is to marry hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte are in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)

Britain's Prince William, left, and his brother Prince Harry arrive for the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is to marry hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte are in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Britain's Prince William, left and Prince Harry, arrive for the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, England, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the younger sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is to marry hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte are in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)

Carole Middleton and her son James arrive for the wedding of her daughter Pippa and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is to marry hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte are in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (Justin Tallis/Pool via AP)

Britain's Princess Charlotte attends the wedding of her aunt Pippa Middleton to James Matthews, at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)

Pippa Middleton, right, kisses James Matthews after their wedding ceremony, at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews kiss after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews smile after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, right, stands with her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, following the wedding ceremony of her sister Pippa Middleton and James Matthews, at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)

Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, right, stands with her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, following the wedding ceremony of her sister Pippa Middleton and James Matthews, at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, right, leads the bridesmaids and pageboys, including her son Prince George, centre and daughter Princess Charlotte, after the wedding of her sister Pippa Middleton to James Matthews, at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge holds the hand of Princess Charlotte after the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Pippa Middleton, right and James Matthews walk, after their wedding ceremony, at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)

Britain's Prince George waves as he leaves in a car after attending the wedding of his aunt, Pippa Middleton to James Matthews, at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, England, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the younger sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is to marry hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte are in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, right, smiles as she kneels next to her children Princess Charlotte, second right, and Prince George, who were flower boys and girls at the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews smile after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)

Britain's Prince William, right, talks to James Middleton after the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews smile after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Pippa Middleton, background right, kisses James Matthews after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)

Pippa Middleton, right and James Matthews walk, after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews smile after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews smile after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Pippa Middleton, centre and James Matthews gesture after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)