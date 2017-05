WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews are on the scene of a shooting investigation in Wyoming.

Police were dispatched early Saturday morning around 2 a.m.

Someone fired a gun in the 3300 block of Burlingame Avenue SW, according to dispatchers with the Wyoming Police Department.

The road is blocked off at the intersection of Burlingame Avenue and 36th Street.

This is a developing story.

We will continue to follow this investigation and have the latest information here and on 24 Hour News 8 Daybreak.

