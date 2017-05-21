Authorities: No injuries in Grand Haven 3-boat fire





GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Haven public safety officers say no one was injured when three boats caught fire early Sunday morning.

It happened at 12:30 a.m. at the Grand Isle Marina.

Officers say a boat tied at a slip near the boater’s lounge caught fire. The occupants of the boat made it off safely, but officers say the wind caused the fire to spread to two other boats.

Marina staff put a boom in the water to help contain possible fuel leaks.

The boats were extinguished around 2:20 a.m.

Officers say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

