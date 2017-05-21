BCPD investigating after man found dead at warehouse

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police are investigating after a man was found dead at a warehouse Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. at a warehouse on Osceola Street.

Police say the victim, a 57-year-old Battle Creek man, was found face down in a pool of blood. They say he likely died at some point during the day Saturday.

Police say there were no signs of trauma, but are investigating his death as suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BCPD at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

