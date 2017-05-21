BCPD searching for home invasion, armed robbery suspect

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police are searching for a man they say robbed a woman at gunpoint Saturday evening.

It happened at 10:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Dahlia Drive.

Police say the suspect forced his way into the home, pulled a gun and demanded drugs. The victim gave him her medication and the suspect ran out the front door, headed toward the Target Plaza.

The suspect is described as a white man, possibly in his late 20s, between 5 feet 6 and 5 feet 8 inches tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black mask, University of Michigan baseball cap, a black sweatshirt, blue jeans and dark-colored boots.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the BCPD at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

