Food Truck Fest celebrates expanded access to downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a huge turnout Sunday at a food truck takeover in downtown Grand Rapids, and there’s still time to check it out.

More than 20 vendors parked on Ionia Avenue, next to Heartside Park, for the Roll’n Out Food Truck Fest. The event features several unique eats, free games and culinary-themed movies on the big screen.

The event kicks off the new food truck season, as well as celebrates a new city ordinance that greatly expands where food trucks can set up. Those who run the rucks say it will bring more food choices to Grand Rapids

“Anada Ice just opened up — they’re doing the rolled ice cream which is a new concept for Grand Rapids. The Everyday Chef is selling the edible cookie dough — which nobody in Grand Rapids is doing yet. So it gives us an opportunity to bring new food ideas to the city,” Lauren D’Angelo, Vice President of the Grand Rapids Food Truck Association said.

The event wraps up at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Kimberly Van Driel Special Events Manager for Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. stopped by Daybreak Sunday to talk about the event. Click on the video above to watch that interview.

