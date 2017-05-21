Griffins lose Game 2 of Western Conference Finals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The San Jose Barracuda beat the Grand Rapids Griffins Sunday night to even up the Western Conference Finals.
Playing in San Jose, California, the Barracuda won 4-2, their last goal scored on an empty net with only about a minute left on the clock.
The Griffins won Game 1 in San Jose on Saturday. The best-of-seven series moves to Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Wednesday.
>>Online: Series schedule
The winner of the Western Conference Finals will advance to the Calder Cup Finals.
