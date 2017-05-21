Griffins win in Western Conference Finals opening

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins topped the San Jose Barracuda in the Western Conference Finals.

Playing Game 1 away at the SAP Center in San Jose, California on Saturday, the Griffins won 3-1 to take a 1-0 series lead.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Sunday in San Jose. The conference finals will head to Van Andel Arena on Wednesday for Game 3.

The Griffins swept the Milwaukee Admirals in the first round of playoffs. Then went on to beat the Chicago Wolves in the Central Division Finals, taking the series 4-1. If the Griffins win the Western Conference Finals, they will head on to the Calder Cup Finals.

