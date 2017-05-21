How to get around Chicago Dr. closure in Jenison

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A closure on Chicago Drive could snarl traffic in Georgetown Township during the Monday commute.

Friday, all lanes of Chicago Drive (M-121) between Main Street and the ramps to eastbound I-196 in Jenison were shut down, according to a post o the township Facebook page. The road should reopen at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Detours:

Drivers headed west should detour south on Canal Avenue, then turn west onto 36th Street, then follow Tyler Street and Cottonwood Drive back to Chicago Drive.

Drivers headed east should turn south on Main Street and follow the road to Kenowa Avenue. They can then turn east on 36th and then north to take Canal to Chicago Drive.

Drivers looking to get onto westbound I-196 should go south on Cottonwood and follow it to Tyler, then turn south on Kenowa and then east onto 44th Street, where they can enter a westbound ramp.

The ramp from westbound I-196 to westbound Chicago Drive was shut down Thursday and will stay that way for about two weeks. You can detour by getting off the highway at Baldwin Street, which you can take to Main and then turn onto Chicago Drive.

The closures are in effect as crews work on sanitary sewer lines.

