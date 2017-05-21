Hundreds gather to raise funds for Muskegon Boys & Girls Club

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds gathered to raise funds for the Boys & Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore Saturday evening.

The club opened in 2015 with 30 members, and has grown to more than 1,00 members and two locations. Organizers also celebrated the accomplishments of the club, including being awarded Best Overall Program in the nation for Boys & Girls Clubs. The Muskegon club also received two marketing awards at a national conference earlier this month.

Organizers say the gala ensures funding for the club and provides 11 percent of its funds. The event featured food, drinks and live entertainment, as well as fireworks over Mona Lake.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

