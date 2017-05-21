Kalamazoo police responding to shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police are on the scene of a shooting on the city’s north side.

The scene is in the 1000 block of N. Burdick Street near Clay Street. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Jeff Hadley told 24 Hour News 8 that he did not immediately have any information available on the victim or a possible suspect.

24 Hour News 8 is working to bring you more information. Check back for more details as they become available.

