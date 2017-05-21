KDPS: Driver ingests suspected narcotics

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man allegedly swallowed suspected narcotics when police tried to arrest him on Sunday.

The suspect was pulled over on a civil infraction in the 1300 block of E. Stockbridge Avenue, east of Portage Street, around 2:30 p.m., the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said. KDPS says when Officer Amir Khillah approached the car, he noticed the smell of marijuana.

KDPS said the Khillah then spotted a handgun on the front passenger’s seat. The driver reached for it, but KDPS said Khillah was able to “deescalate the situation through verbal commands.”

The driver was taken into custody. KDPS says that when officers started to search him, he resisted and ingested what police believe to be narcotics.

The driver was taken to the local hospital for treatment and then to the jail. His name was not released Sunday, but police say he is a 33-year-old Kalamazoo man. He faces multiple charges including carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a weapon, resisting and obstructing, possession of a controlled substance, driving without a license and a probation violation.

Police say that during their investigation, they confiscated narcotics, marijuana and a gun.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

