KDPS officer rescues man from kitchen fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officials say an officer helped a man out of a home after the kitchen caught fire.

It happened at 7:29 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Portage Street.

Authorities say Officer Amir Khillah forced his way into the apartment after seeing heavy smoke inside. He searched the apartment and found a 34-year-old man who was unresponsive on a couch. Officer Khillah carried him out and turned him over to other officers on scene.

Crews were able to put out the fire within 10 minutes, with most of the damage being contained to the kitchen area. The home had to be condemned until repairs can be made due to damage to the electrical system.

The resident and Officer Khillah were examined and released on scene. No one else was injured.

Police are still investigating the cause of the fire, but say there were no smoke detectors in the apartment. An adjoining apartment had smoke detectors, and the resident in that department called 911. KDPS officers encourage residents to install smoke detectors and check them regularly.

