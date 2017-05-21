To The Point: Kildee on Trump-Russia probe





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Justice Department appointed a special counsel to take over the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign earlier this week.

U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint, discusses the appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller and what he thinks could come out of the Trump-Russia investigation.

Political Reporter Rick Albin asked Kildee what impact the investigations are having on Congress.

“It’s basically bringing us to a standstill and that’s why I’m so frustrated. It’s why I think an independent commission that can just run with this question. Outside of Congress is the better path because you know we’ve got to deal with health care. I may not agree with what the Republicans put before the House of Representatives, but we do have to make some changes. We’ve got to fix the problems we see in the Affordable Care Act at the very least. Tax policy, we clearly need to address that. The issue that I’ve been so focused on, infrastructure, we’ve seen almost nothing from the administration on that.

“These are the things people asked us to take on when we got elected to office in 2016, and in fact, many of the things President Trump himself ran on. So while I’m sure he does not enjoy this, and he may try to discredit the effort in order to pursue the agenda that we are all called to take on.

“We’ve got to get this question, this big, I guess, brewing scandal outside of the political process. The special prosecutor, special appointed counselor will be able to take on the criminal aspect of it. A bipartisan sort of elder statesperson-type commission could take on all the other questions. Then we can focus on the agenda that’s before us. I hope that we can get to that sooner rather than later,” Kildee said.

On this May 21, 2017 episode of “To The Point,” Rick Albin talks to U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee about the latest coming out of Washington.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

