Woman, 80, killed in crash on 28th St. in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was killed and another seriously injured in a crash on 28th Street in Wyoming early Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of 28th and Burlingame Avenue SW. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says an eastbound driver ran a red light and collided with a northbound SUV in the intersection.

Police say the driver of the northbound SUV was taken to the hospital, where she died. She was identified as 80-year-old Shirley Stebbins of Wyoming.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle was hospitalized in critical condition. Police have not yet released her name, but say she is an 86-year-old from Grandville.

Westbound 28th was shut down from DeHoop/Michael Avenue to Burlingame while emergency responders were on the scene, but has since reopened.

Police say the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wyoming police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

