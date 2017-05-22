Authorities respond to road rage incident near Sparta; 1 taken to hospital

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police and Kent County sheriff’s deputies confirm they are responding to a road rage incident Monday morning.

Authorities responded to Sparta Chevrolet, located at 8955 Sparta Ave NW in Sparta Township, around 3:21 a.m.

Details are limited, but dispatchers say initial reports indicated that shots were fired.

Rockford Ambulance confirms that one person was transported to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital.

Kent County sheriff’s deputies say M-37 is shut down from 10 Mile Road to 12 Mile Road while police investigate.

This is a developing story. 24 Hour News 8 has a crew on scene working to learn more information. Check back for further updates, and watch 24 Hour News 8 Daybreak from 4:30-7 for the latest information.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

