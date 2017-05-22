Body found near Grand Rapids apt. complex

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After a woman’s body was found on the north side of Grand Rapids on Monday, authorities are working to determine how she died.

The woman’s body was discovered by a couple of fishermen behind the Lake Forest Apartments complex near Soft Water Lake.

The fishermen said the woman’s body was lying on the ground next to a picnic table off a trail. They said she was under a blanket and a jacket was under her head. She was not wearing socks or shoes.

They said they didn’t recognize the woman.

The Grand Rapids Police Department is calling the death suspicious. They had not released any information about the woman’s identity as of Monday evening.

