Driver runs from Ionia Co. crash; 2 seriously injured

OTISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ionia County investigators are looking for a driver who crashed into a large tree then ran, leaving behind two passengers with serious injuries.

Dispatchers say it happened around 1:10 a.m. Monday on Long Lake Road near Kiddville Road in Otisco Township, northeast of Belding.

The vehicle was traveling east when it veered off Long Lake Road, hitting a driveway before smashing into a tree, according to the Ionia County Sheriff Office Facebook page.

Two young women from Belding were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, authorities say.

Investigators have identified the driver, but have not announced an arrest in the crash.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

