Ex-WMU football player sentenced for armed robbery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A former Western Michigan University football player has been sentenced to jail time for an August 2016 armed robbery.

Ronald George was sentenced Monday morning in Kalamazoo Co. Circuit Court to 32 to 120 days in jail. He pleaded guilty in the case in March to avoid going to trial, and as part of that plea agreement, larceny and first-degree home invasion charges were dropped.

George and another former WMU football player, Bryson White, were accused of forcing their way into an off-campus apartment in Kalamazoo on Aug. 26 and robbing a woman of marijuana and money. White allegedly was armed with a knife, George with a gun.

Both were later dismissed from the football team.

White pleaded guilty to his part in the robbery earlier in May. Charges of larceny and first-degree home invasion were also dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

