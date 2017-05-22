Experts: Don’t give juice to children under 1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The American Academy of Pediatrics is recommending parents do not give fruit juice to babies under the age of 1.

It’s the first change concerning fruit juice from the Academy since 2001.

“Here we go again telling you everything you’ve done was wrong,” joked Dr. Dan McGee of Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. “We used to say juice after six months was OK, but now the recommendation is to hold off until the child is at least 1 year of age.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics says that too much juice can contribute to weight gain and tooth decay. Toddlers between the age of 1 and 3 should only have four ounces of juice each day. Even children between the ages of 7 and 18 should only have one cup each day.

>>Online: Complete recommendations

Instead, experts suggest that parents encourage their children to eat fresh whole fruits.

“Juice a lot it is a bunch of sugar and a little bit of vitamin C,” McGee explained. “It doesn’t have any other calories, it doesn’t have any fiber in it, no protein.”

“Don’t take a glass of juice and say, that’s the same thing as fruit,” he added.

