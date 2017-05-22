Grand River Hotel opens its summer patio

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – During the summer months, we are on the move! But when it’s time to slow down and relax, one of our favorite places is on a patio!

One of the newest patios to recently open in Grand Rapids is at the Grand River Hotel, situated right along the water in Grand Rapids.

They’re actually having a Grand Opening for their patio this Wednesday evening… take a look in the video above!

Rachael can’t say enough about Chef Jameson’s food – it’s creative and delicious! She loves that they have a full menu for the patio, including lots of local beer and spirits.

The patio will also include a house musician for the summer, Matt Gabriel, who has appeared on eightWest!

The Grand Opening for the patio at the Grand River Hotel is this Wednesday, May 24, 6 to 9pm. There will be drinks, food, the entertainment will be Delilah DeWilde (another eightWest favorite), and everyone’s invited!

Plus, some lucky folks will win complimentary stays at the hotel!

https://www.facebook.com/thegrandriverhotelgr/

270 Ann Street

Grand Rapids,

Call (616) 363-9001

