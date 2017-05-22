Griffins get home ice for Games 3, 4, 5





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Griffins are hoping the move to home ice will give them an edge in the Western Conference Finals.

The Griffins and the Barracuda split the first two games in San Jose. The next three games of the best-of-sevn series will be held at Van Andel Arena, with Game 3 set for Wednesday.

“Before coming out here, I think if you said we’d have a split and we’d have home ice going for three straight in Grand Rapids, I think we’d take that. It’s tough to swallow because we kind of squandered an opportunity to steal two,” Griffins forward Matt Ford said.

“I like our aggressive style, but the penalties can’t happen,” Griffins head coach Todd Nelson said of the games ahead.

The winner of the series advances to the Calder Cup Finals.

Online:

