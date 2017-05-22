GRPD unions: Review finds flaws in traffic stop study





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two unions representing Grand Rapids police officers say a recent traffic stop study that found black and Hispanic drivers were pulled over at a higher rate than their white counterparts doesn’t show the whole picture.

Monday, representatives from the Grand Rapids Police Officers Association and Grand Rapids Police Command Officers Association shared what they said was an unsolicited review of the original report, which found flaws in the data.

The union presidents stressed they are not denying the original report, but that there needs to be a fuller understanding of the facts.

The unions said there are issues between police and the community they’re working to improve, but they said reports like this one hinder that progress when not put into perspective.

“We all have a common goal in mind and that’s what we need to do is reach that common goal. But at the same time, we have to also say you’ve got to quit blaming the police department for all of society’s problems too. We know that there are problems, but you are asking a whole lot from the police officers nowadays,” said GRPCOA President Mike Maycroft. “So just slow it down, let us communicate, let us work with our neighborhoods in our community and we’re going to be the first ones to do that.”

The city also responded Monday.

“We agree that officers need to be part of ongoing discussions on ways to improve police and community relations and address issues raised in the study,” stated Grand Rapids city spokesperson Steve Guitar.

The study examined traffic stops at 20 intersections throughout Grand Rapids between 2013 and 2015. The ethnicity of drivers at the intersections were determined by survey on randomly selected days and times.

The report found black drivers were nearly twice as likely to be stopped compared to other drivers during that time period. That’s up from 1.4 times in 2004. When compared to other drivers, the study found Hispanic drivers were 1.3 times more likely to be pulled over by Grand Rapids police in 2015.

