Kzoo Central won’t say ‘Redskins’ at game vs. Paw Paw

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Central High School says it won’t use the word “Redskins” while announcing today’s baseball game against Paw Paw.

“We have Native American students who attend Kalamazoo Public Schools and are sensitive to those who might be offended by the word,” a district spokesperson said in a statement.

The game is being held this afternoon at Kalamazoo Central’s Derek Jeter Field.

Beforehand, protesters lined up near the field, carrying signs that read “Native Americans are not mascots,” and “Redskin means murder,” among other things.

After months of heated debate about the Redskins mascot, Paw Paw Public Schools decided in February to keep it. Those who support the name say it’s tradition and not malicious. Opponents say it’s a racial slur.

Saranac schools, which also uses the Redskins mascot, voted in 2015 to keep it, but Belding Area Schools got rid of the name last year and replaced it with the Black Knights.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

