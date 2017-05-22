Lunchtime robber hits Domino’s Pizza in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department is looking for the man who robbed a restaurant at lunchtime.

It happened around 12:55 p.m. at the Domino’s Pizza at 619 Leonard Street NW. Officers say the suspect was wearing all black when he entered the business, implied he had a weapon and demanded money.

He ran away with an undetermined amount of cash.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact police at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer online or at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

