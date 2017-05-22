Michigan challenges motorists to help boost seat belt rate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan State Police is launching a new click-it-or-ticket campaign.

The effort that began Monday challenges motorists to help once again make Michigan the top state in the country for seat belt use. The nationwide seat belt mobilization period will end June 4.

Michigan also is challenging neighboring Ohio and Indiana to see which state can improve the most in its seat belt usage rate this year.

Michigan ranked No. 1 nationally at 98 percent in 2009. But its use rate was 94.5 percent last year, which dropped the state to 12th.

Residents are encouraged to use social media to participate in the “get your click on” campaign with the hashtag #ClickonMI.

The campaign announcement comes as the Michigan State Police celebrates 100 years of service.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

