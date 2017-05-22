Rangers’ Darvish tops Tigers again

DETROIT (AP) — Mike Napoli homered to the camera platform beyond center field, and Yu Darvish beat Detroit yet again, helping the Texas Rangers to a 5-2 victory over the Tigers on Sunday night.

Darvish (5-2) has won all seven of his starts against the Tigers, although this one was a bit of a struggle. He allowed two runs and five hits in five innings, but Napoli put the Rangers ahead 3-2 with his solo shot in the fifth off Matthew Boyd (2-4).

Pete Kozma also went deep for Texas, and the Rangers shut down Detroit after Darvish exited. Relievers Alex Claudio and Sam Dyson allowed one hit apiece, and Keone Kela pitched a perfect ninth for his first save.

Ian Kinsler homered for the Tigers.

