Semi, dump truck crash closes SB US-131 in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A crash involving a semi-truck and dump truck is leading to major traffic backups on US-131 in Wyoming.
The crash happened just before 8:07 a.m. Monday on southbound US-131 near the 54th Street exit.
It’s unclear how many people are injured.
Dispatchers tell 24 Hour News 8 the highway is shut down at 54th Street SW as crews respond. They say both vehicles are leaking fuel.
This is a developing story. We have a crew heading to the scene; look for updates on woodtv.com and on 24 Hour News 8 throughout the day.