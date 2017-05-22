Shanty Creek Resorts: your Northern Michigan getaway

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Summer’s almost here, and school’s almost out… it’s time to start making plans for a Northern Michigan getaway!

We want to tell you about a place that can serve as a great “base camp” for your trip with tons of amenities onsite and lots of fantastic attractions nearby.

Rachael is a big fan of Shanty Creek Resorts, because her family spent time there skiing over the winter. But of course, everything white is now green, and there’s so much to offer!

Shanty Creek is located in Bellaire, Michigan with beautiful lakes, craft breweries, wineries, and awesome recreation nearby… watch the video above to get a sneak peek of the Shanty Creek experience!

About Shanty Creek

Over 400 lodging options

Four golf courses, including two of Michigan’s Top 25 ranked public courses

The Legend and Cedar River

Pools, Disc Golf, FootGolf, and EBikes.

Boating: Chain of Lakes/Torch Lake

More in Bellaire

Shorts Brewpub

Glacial Hills (hiking and biking)

Grass River Natural Area (hiking)

Take easy day trips in all directions: Petoskey (45min), Charlevoix (30 min), Mac Island (2hrs), Traverse City (45min), Old Mission wineries (60min), Sleeping Bear dunes (1.5hrs), Alden (15min), Elk Rapids 25 (min).

Shanty Creek is only 2 hours from downtown GR, and is affordable compared to lodging rates at other resorts or Traverse City hotels.

