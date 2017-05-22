Still time to vote for Community Choice Award

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s still time to have your say and vote for your favorite Connecting with Community Awards Finalist to win the Community Choice Award.

>>>Vote for your favorite here<<<

Need a refresher on each of the finalists? Watch their stories below!

Senior Sing-A-Long

Comprehensive Therapy Center

Congregational Kitchen

Operation Heading Home

HQ, Mel Trotter, 3:11 Youth Housing

Community Rebuilders, The Salvation Army and Veteran’s Administration

West Michigan Center for the Arts and Technology, Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives and Grand Rapids Public Library.

Out Side In Stables

The winners will be announced at a Awards Celebration on Wednesday May 24th. Watch 24 Hour News that evening to see the results.

