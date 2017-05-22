Stylish, affordable glasses at Honest Eyes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – It’s been said that 6 out of 10 people in the world wear glasses or use some sort of vision correction.

Therefore, a common dilemma is being able to find stylish, cool glasses, at an affordable price.

Thankfully, we found a store that defies that – a new store in Grand Rapids called “Honest Eyes”. It offers honest, affordable prices on glasses that are anything but cookie cutter… take a look in the video above!

Honest Eyes carries more than 1,000 frames in many styles, and they really set up their store in a beautiful, non-traditonal setting. It looks like an upscale coffee bar!

This new store is their third location. They also have stores in Traverse City and in Pennsylvania. You can find more information at http://honesteyesonline.com/

975 Cherry Street SE (corner of Diamond Avenue) Grand Rapids

Monday-Friday 10am-7pm

Saturdays: 11am-6pm Closed Sundays

616-238-3036

