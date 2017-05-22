Teen hit by vehicle outside West Ottawa school

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 14-year-old child was hit by a vehicle outside a Holland Township school, according to Ottawa County dispatchers.

It happened just before the start of class Monday at Harbor Lights Middle School.

Authorities got the call at 7:19 a.m. Monday for a pedestrian hit in front of the school, located at 1024 136th Avenue.

Dispatchers say the 14-year-old was reportedly awake and breathing when authorities arrived. However, the victim’s condition is unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back on woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.

