3 arrested for robbery after online deal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people accused of planning to rob a man and then shooting a man in Grand Rapids over the weekend have been arrested.

Anthony Tate, 26; Steven McClain III, 22; and Thalia Martinez, 20 could be formally charged as early as Wednesday, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The shooting happened on Saturday on Francis Street SE. Police say the suspects and victim met through an app called OfferUp and agreed to meet so the suspects could buy a computer from the victim. Instead, the suspects robbed the victim and shot him in the leg.

All three suspects face a charge of armed robbery, which is punishable by up to life in prison. Tate and McClain each face charges of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, also punishable by up to life in prison.

Tate also faces charges of being a felon of a possession of a firearm and felony firearm, five- and two-year felonies respectively.

