Catholic Central’s Jalen Mayfield picks Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Catholic Central’s Jalen Mayfield, one of the state’s top football recruits from the 2018 class, has chosen to play at the University of Michigan.

Mayfield revealed his choice Tuesday in a video in front of family and friends.

He had offers from 19 schools, including Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska and Iowa. He said he broke the news to all the coaches before he put out the video and said Michigan’s head coach Jim Harbaugh was excited when he told him in person over the weekend.

“They were electric,” he said. “They were really excited about it and they gave me a big hug. I’m really glad it’s over and I truly found a place I really love. To know it’s not that far down the road, it has me happy for where I’m going.”

