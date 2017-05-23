“Driving Change” in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Grand Rapids has become a really big cycling community, and this time of year you’re going to see lots of bikes on the road.

Therefore, there’s a real need for drivers and cyclists to understand the rules of the road and the different city ordinances that support them.

We caught up with the city’s traffic manager and a Grand Rapids police officer who patrols the city on his bike… take a look in the video above!

The city’s “Driving Change” campaign kicked off this month, so if you live in the area or if your travels take you into Grand Rapids, you’ll be hearing about it through billboards, social media, print, and the radio.

Head to http://grdrivingchange.org/ to learn more about the rules of the road, and about various city ordinances. At this site you’ll also find quizzes and videos, so you can test your road relationships. It’s a wonderful source of information.

