Find relief from your pain with Dr. Miller

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve hosted Dr. Christopher Miller several times before to talk about neck and back pain, but this time our expert was here to talk about the different treatment options that are offered for those suffering.

While many people may understand that they are suffering from neck or back pain, they may not understand why or if there are ways for it to be relieved.

Thousands experience back and neck pain daily. Symptoms associated with it…

Chronic Neck & Back pain

Herniated Discs

Ruptured Discs

Degenerative Disc Disease

Sciatica

Shooting pain in arms and legs

Pinched nerves

Spinal Stenosis

Failed Back or Neck surgery

Failed injections

Where other treatment options are not as safe, Total Health Chiropractic approach is non-invasive and works to fix problems so patients can have the long-term relief they’re looking for.

Testimonials

1) Alice suffered from degenerated discs and disc protrusion and has tried physical therapy, injections, and surgery. It wasn’t until she tried Dr. Miller’s Decompression program that she begun feeling relief.

“I’m so happy I did this!” – Alice

2) James suffered from degenerated discs and bulging discs and has tried injections and shots. Nothing worked. Now, after trying DRX, he can walk up and down the stairs without pain – and even bend over and pick things up off the ground!

Call now. If you qualify for a consultation for this program, you will receive the appointment for only $49 instead of the normal $240 price. And, if you are one of the first 8 callers, receive x-rays in our office at NO CHARGE. Must call today.

(616) 328-6130

