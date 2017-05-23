Man wanted in connection to death investigation in custody

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police have a taken a man wanted in connection to a death investigation into custody following a search on the city’s northeast side Tuesday.

Police said they believe the man took a dead woman’s car. The woman’s body was found behind the Lake Forest Apartments complex on the city’s north side Monday. Police don’t believe there was any foul play.

GRPD Sgt. Terry Dixon said the man, a parole absconder, is not a suspect in the death investigation, but police want to question him in connection to the woman’s death.

Authorities said there is a connection between the man and woman who died, but haven’t elaborated on the relationship.

This is a developing story. Check back with woodtv.com for the latest information.

